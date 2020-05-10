DECENT Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $409,373.87 and $346.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005276 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

