DEEX 1-Day Volume Tops $1,611.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $518,780.92 and $1,611.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

