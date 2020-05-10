DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.90-6.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

NYSE:DLR traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $145.06. 2,077,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.