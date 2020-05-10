DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $5.11 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $574,893.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00827809 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00274846 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,627,578 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.