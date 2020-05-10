DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

DISH traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 3,641,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,629.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

