Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0024

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Koineks and QBTC. Dogecoin has a market cap of $299.20 million and approximately $289.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00486089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006090 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,502,452,509 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, FreiExchange, Koineks, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, SouthXchange, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Upbit, Coinbe, Bittylicious, C-CEX, Bits Blockchain, Exrates, Indodax, Coindeal, Crex24, Graviex, Robinhood, QBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinsquare, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Tidex, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, BX Thailand, BitFlip, Poloniex, C-Patex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, Kraken, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Exmo, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, cfinex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

