Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Donaldson worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

