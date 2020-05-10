Dragon Option Achieves Market Cap of $4,683.93 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $4,683.93 and $6,206.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.02139922 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00071940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00175244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,232 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.