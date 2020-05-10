DREP Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $3.51 million and $219,149.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02121368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

