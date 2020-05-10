Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Tops $153,616.92

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $153,616.92 and $93,016.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 846,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,356 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

