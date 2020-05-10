eBoost 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $152,379.33 and approximately $35.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last week, eBoost has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00485335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.