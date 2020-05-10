Edge (DADI) Tops One Day Volume of $586.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Edge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, KuCoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. Edge has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $586.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.03774784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008776 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

