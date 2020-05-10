ELA Coin Hits Market Cap of $4.10 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02144279 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00176070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

