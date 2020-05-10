Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,174.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.06 million and $163,174.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,093,812,976 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinBene, Bitbns, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

