ELTCOIN Price Tops $0.0002 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $14,536.84 and $754.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.02165058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00175378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

