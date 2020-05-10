Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Liquid. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $62,434.92 and approximately $1.18 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.02139922 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00071940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00175244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid, YoBit, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.