eMagin (EMAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

EMAN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

Get eMagin alerts:

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.