Energi Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $82.97 million and approximately $961,975.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00033741 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 28,838,483 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

