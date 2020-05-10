EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

