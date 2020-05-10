Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 2.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Equinix worth $171,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.67, for a total value of $1,186,040.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $678.16. 439,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $639.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $471.80 and a one year high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

