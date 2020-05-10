Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,636 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after buying an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Equitable by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 63,389 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Equitable by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson bought 12,635 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $194,326.30. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $92,280.00. Insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.