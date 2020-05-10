Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,487.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $16,487.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.02125233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00071550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00174735 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

