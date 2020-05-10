Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Everbridge posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.87. 852,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Everbridge by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 165,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

