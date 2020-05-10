Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, Bancor Network and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $261,762.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.02159932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175296 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,270,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,886,153 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

