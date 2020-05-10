Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Exelixis worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,228 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

EXEL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

