Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,374 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXC traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 8,138,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

