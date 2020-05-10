Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Aperio Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $270,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $212.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

