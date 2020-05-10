Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 70.2% lower against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $13,693.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.03714198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008419 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

