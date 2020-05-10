Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $128.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

