Financial Analysis: Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$7.74 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.28 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.32

Bunker Hill Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk & Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 19.57, suggesting that its share price is 1,857% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.60%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -4,053.27% Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Bunker Hill Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

