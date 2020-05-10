Financial Contrast: Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) & Model N (NASDAQ:MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and Chinanet Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $141.24 million 7.73 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -74.05 Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.29 -$14.02 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Volatility and Risk

Model N has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Chinanet Online has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Model N and Chinanet Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 1 8 0 2.89 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -10.88% -19.69% -6.54% Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Model N beats Chinanet Online on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

