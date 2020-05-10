Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of FISI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. 69,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $286.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $212,352. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

