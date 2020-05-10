Financial Review: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and QAD (NYSE:QADB)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QAD and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 1.97 -$15.95 million N/A N/A Twilio $1.13 billion 22.13 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -98.19

QAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QAD and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Twilio 0 6 15 0 2.71

Twilio has a consensus target price of $153.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.85%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than QAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

QAD has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -5.13% -3.82% -1.53% Twilio -28.85% -5.06% -4.23%

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

