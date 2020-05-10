First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,793 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. 4,355,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,372. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

