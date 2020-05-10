First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,782 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 10,554,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

