First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $322,118,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

TRV stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,523. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

