First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,857 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 796,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $309,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $199,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

