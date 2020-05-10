First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 3,686,103 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

