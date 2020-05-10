First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. 5,960,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

