First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14.58 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.94. 6,900,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $348.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

