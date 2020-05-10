First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $23.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,536,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,719,000 after acquiring an additional 368,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,923,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,194,000 after acquiring an additional 574,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,493,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,139,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,007,000 after acquiring an additional 800,580 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,179. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.