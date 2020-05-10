First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 168,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 70,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.11. 660,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,461. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

