First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,294. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.