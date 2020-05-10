First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,198. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

