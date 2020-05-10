First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. 4,258,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,869. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

