First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $9.50 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 334,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 504,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

