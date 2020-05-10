First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 70,967 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,998.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,644,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

