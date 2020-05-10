First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,734,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,689 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after buying an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $125.61. 872,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,047. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

