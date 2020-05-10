First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 2,652,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,446. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

