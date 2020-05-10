First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 530,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,794. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.